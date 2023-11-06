Amazon's Black Friday sale sends the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) crashing to a record low price.. again
What is happening at Amazon?!
It's only November 6th, and yet the early Black Friday sales have already proven that you don't need to wait to find an incredible phone deal. For the second time in two months, Amazon has decided to release a record-breaking discount on the Motorola Razr Plus (2023), sending the price of the foldable phone crashing down to just $699.99!
Despite the fact that this 30% discount is kind of making me look bad — I made a big fuss about the 15% drop that we saw on the phone last month — this historic Razr Plus deal suggests that Amazon really isn't messing around when it comes to Black Friday 2023. In fact, they're only getting started.
The Razr Plus just dropped to a new record low price.. again!
Motorola Razr Plus 256GB (2023):
$999.99 $699.99 at Amazon
For the first time ever, Amazon is carving 30% off the Motorola Razr Plus, sending the price of the phone crashing down to just $699.99. The Razr Plus presents itself as a powerful alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5, coming complete with two vibrant displays, a durable clamshell construction, and stellar performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.
Price tracker: Best Buy - $999.99 | Motorola - $999.99
As we made very clear in our 4/5-star review, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) is nearly the "perfect clamshell foldable phone", with a new elegant design, fluid performance, and one of the best cover displays in its class. If it didn't have battery efficiency issues, the Razr might have toppled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for flip phone domination in 2023.
That being said, the Z Flip 5 doesn't have a 30% discount right now, so the Motorola phone comes out on top if you're considering the Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr Plus today. Will the price drop even more as we approach Black Friday? Only time will tell, but I wouldn't wait to find out.
