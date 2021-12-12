OPPO Find N leak gives us the best look yet at OPPO's first foldable phone

What you need to know
- OPPO's first foldable phone has been leaked a few days after its official teaser.
- The OPPO Find N appears to resemble the Galaxy Z Fold 3 design, but with a smaller body.
- OPPO will officially take the wraps off its first foldable device on December 15.
OPPO finally teased its first foldable phone a few days ago after having been rumored earlier this year to be working on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 challenger. While the teaser gave us a glimpse of what the device would look like, it left us wanting more.
Thanks to reliable leaker Evan Blass, we now have a handful of high-quality images of the OPPO Find N that reveal what was missing in the official teaser: the back of the phone. If the leak is to be believed, the upcoming foldable phone will have a triple camera setup on the back, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The camera bump is also noticeable, and it is strikingly similar to the OPPO Find X3 Pro. In addition, the hinge bears some text that reads "Designed for Find." A few details about its display have also emerged from the leak, including the phone's 120Hz screen refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, and an 8.4:9 aspect ratio.
The device may also include punch-hole selfie cameras on both the internal and external displays. It also has an inward folding design and rounded corners, as seen in the previous teaser.
Evan Blass also leaked a bunch of the phone's color variants and some display specs. The OPPO Find N could come in gray, white, and purple.
With foldable devices having gone mainstream thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, OPPO clearly has a real challenge up ahead. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who also oversees OPPO's foldable phone project, recently revealed that the Find N has gone through six prototype generations and four years of R&D.
It remains to be seen whether that amount of time is enough to give the best foldable phones a run for their money. We're sure to find out more about the phone when OPPO unveils it on December 15.
