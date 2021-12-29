What you need to know
- Samsung has started rolling out the stable Android 12-based One UI 4 update to the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy S20 FE phones.
- While the rollout is limited to just a few markets right now, a wider rollout is expected to commence soon.
- Along with all the new One UI 4 features, the update also includes the December 2021 Android security patch.
Earlier this week, Samsung resumed the stable One UI 4 rollout for its best Android phones after fixing a compatibility issue between the update and Google Play.
It also expanded the rollout to the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 phones. Now, the company has started pushing the Android 12 update to a few more devices — including the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy S20 FE.
As per SamMobile, the One UI 4 update for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e arrives as version G97xFXXUEGULB.
In addition to a ton of new features and improvements, the update also brings the December 2021 Android security patch to the trio. For now, the rollout seems to be limited to users in Germany. It is worth noting, however, that the Galaxy S10 series is scheduled to receive the One UI 4 update in the U.S. only in February 2022.
The Galaxy S20 FE, which is still among the most popular value flagships around, has also started receiving the stable One UI 4 update. According to XDA Developers, the update arrives as version G781BXXU4DUL9 for the 5G variant of the phone.
Currently, it appears the rollout is limited to users in Switzerland. The update will likely expand to users in a few more countries over the coming days.
