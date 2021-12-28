Samsung ran into some trouble with its One UI 4 (Android 12) rollout, but it looks like things are back on track as the update continues rolling out to some of its best Android phones.

XDA Developers points out that users across the globe should start receiving the latest stable version of One UI 4 after Google and Samsung identified a compatibility problem with the Play Store. The problem was enough for Samsung to pause the update while the two companies fixed the issue.

Global variants of the Galaxy S21 should see firmware version G99xBXXS3BULC, with Korean models receiving version G99xNKSS3BULC. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are receiving versions F711xxxS2BUL6 and F926xxxS1BUL6, respectively.

Additionally, One UI 4 is also extending to more models as well. Reports indicate that the Galaxy Note 20 series is finally receiving the stable update, along with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Stable builds have been spotted in Switzerland for the S20 and Note models, while the update has likely reached other European countries for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. That said, it likely won't be long for the update to reach other countries and regions for all three devices.

The new software builds come with the December security patch.

These Galaxy phones are not scheduled to receive Android 12 in the U.S. until January, which is only days away at the time of writing. However, an early update would be a nice holiday gift, so long as it's actually stable.