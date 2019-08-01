The Oculus Quest is performing well according to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In the Facebook Q2 2019 Earnings call, Zuckerberg stated that Oculus Quest devices are "selling as fast as we can make them" (via RoadtoVR). This isn't that surprising of a statement considering that shipments of Oculus Quest orders are often delayed in the U.S. and Europe while stock of the headset is filled.

The Oculus Quest has received positive reviews from several outlets, including our own review, and many developers have hopped on board. The Oculus Quest recently passed 50 games in the Oculus Store and is set to receive more throughout this year.

Following his statement on sales, Zuckerberg emphasized the improvements that Oculus has seen over the last few years.