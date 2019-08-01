What you need to know
- The Oculus Quest is selling well, according to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
- The standalone headset has earned positive reviews from several outlets.
- Orders for the Oculus Quest are often delayed due to stock shortages.
The Oculus Quest is performing well according to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In the Facebook Q2 2019 Earnings call, Zuckerberg stated that Oculus Quest devices are "selling as fast as we can make them" (via RoadtoVR). This isn't that surprising of a statement considering that shipments of Oculus Quest orders are often delayed in the U.S. and Europe while stock of the headset is filled.
The Oculus Quest has received positive reviews from several outlets, including our own review, and many developers have hopped on board. The Oculus Quest recently passed 50 games in the Oculus Store and is set to receive more throughout this year.
Following his statement on sales, Zuckerberg emphasized the improvements that Oculus has seen over the last few years.
More importantly, we've delivered an experience that people keep using week after week, and buying more content. There's still a lot of work ahead to develop this ecosystem and deliver the future of VR and AR products that we dream of, but this is an important milestone. In a few years, we've improved the state of the art from the original Rift, which cost $600 and needed to be tethered to a $1000 PC, to now Quest, which costs $400 all in, and is a superior experience in many ways.
Oculus did not release any sales numbers for the Oculus Quest, but it's safe to say from Zuckerberg's comments that the headset is doing well. Several factors can affect the speed of manufacturing and shipping devices, so it's difficult to discern any concrete figures from his statement.
