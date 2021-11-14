Cricketing history will be made on Sunday as a new name will be engraved on the T20 World Cup trophy - but will it be the Aussies or the Kiwis that break their duck?

Watch every ball of the 2021 T20 World Cup final with our New Zealand vs Australia live stream guide below.

Both sides came into their semi-final matches earlier this week as underdogs, but pulled off unexpected wins to book their place in today's showdown at the the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Kiwis sealed their spot in this grand finale after sterling displays from Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham saw them pull off a five wicket win against England on Thursday.

The Aussies meanwhile had Mathew Wade to thank after his six-packed batting display helped them edge past Pakistan on Thursday in a drama-filled last four clash.

Read on for full details on how to live stream New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup final cricket online from anywhere.

New Zealand vs Australia - the 2021 T20 World Cup final: Where and when?

New Zealand vs Australia is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, November 14, with the first ball expected at 6pm GST local time. That makes it a 1pm GMT, 1am AEDT, 3am NZDT, 9am ET, 6am Pt start elsewhere around the world.

Watch New Zealand vs Australia - 2021 T20 World Cup cricket final online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 2021 T20 World Cup final further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching New Zealand vs Australia, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.