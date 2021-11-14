Cricketing history will be made on Sunday as a new name will be engraved on the T20 World Cup trophy - but will it be the Aussies or the Kiwis that break their duck?
Watch every ball of the 2021 T20 World Cup final with our New Zealand vs Australia live stream guide below.
Both sides came into their semi-final matches earlier this week as underdogs, but pulled off unexpected wins to book their place in today's showdown at the the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The Kiwis sealed their spot in this grand finale after sterling displays from Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham saw them pull off a five wicket win against England on Thursday.
The Aussies meanwhile had Mathew Wade to thank after his six-packed batting display helped them edge past Pakistan on Thursday in a drama-filled last four clash.
Read on for full details on how to live stream New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup final cricket online from anywhere.
New Zealand vs Australia - the 2021 T20 World Cup final: Where and when?
New Zealand vs Australia is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, November 14, with the first ball expected at 6pm GST local time. That makes it a 1pm GMT, 1am AEDT, 3am NZDT, 9am ET, 6am Pt start elsewhere around the world.
Watch New Zealand vs Australia - 2021 T20 World Cup cricket final online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 2021 T20 World Cup final further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching New Zealand vs Australia, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).
Live stream the the 2021 T20 World Cup final live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of New Zealand vs Australia for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
The first ball is set to be played at 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning
Live stream the the 2021 T20 World Cup final in New Zealand
Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch all the action live via premium streaming service Sky Sport.
Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.
Dedicated cricket watchers will likely need a wake up call for this one as play is set to start at 3am NZST on Monday morning.
How to stream New Zealand vs Australia live in the UK
Sky Sports have exclusive live rights to the 2021 T20 World Cup final in the UK.
Build-up coverage is set to begin at 12pm GMT on Sky Sports Cricket with the game itself set to start half an hour later.
If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch the 2021 T20 World Cup final online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV.
A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the new 2021/20 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
Live stream the 1st the 2021 T20 World Cup final series live in India
Star Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the T20 World Cup final in India, with coverage set to begin at 7.30pm IST on Sunday evening..
That means you'll be able to access all the action via Disney Plus Hotstar, with new plans starting at Rs 499. The first ball is expected at 7.30pm IST on Sunday evening.
Live stream the the 2021 T20 World Cup final live in Pakistan for FREE
State owned broadcaster PTV Sports will be showing this match live, which means cricket fans in Pakistan will be able to watch for free - simply head to the PTV Sports website.
The game is set to begin at 7pm PKT on Sunday evening.
Can I watch New Zealand vs Australia online in the US and Canada?
Willow TV is usually a godsend for cricket fans in the US and Canada, and they've come up trumps once again with the dedicated cricket streaming service showing all of the action from this showdown live.
The service is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, with subscribers able to use their cable provider's login and password on willow.tv to stream England vs New Zealand cricket right from their computer.
Willow costs $9.99 a month and can also be accessed via over-the-top streaming services such as Sling and Fubo in the US, while the service also has apps for Android and iOS if you prefer to watch matches on the go.
Play is set to start at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning.
