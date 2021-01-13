Freebie alert! Get a 1-year Food Kitchen subscription for FREE with purchase of Fire TV Stick Lite

Fast

Here's the first look at new fast wireless charging pads for the Galaxy S21

Samsung is set to launch two new wireless chargers.
Derrek Lee

Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Duo LeakSource: Roland Quantd / Twitter

What you need to know

  • Images have leaked of a new Wireless Charger Duo Pad.
  • The new charging pad is said to offer just 9w charging for phones.
  • Both charging pads will likely support Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Tags.

Just a day before the Galaxy Unpacked event where the trio of Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones are set to be announced, images of some upcoming accessories have been spotted online. Both devices are wireless charging pads, the first being a single device charger and the second looks to be a follow-up to the Wireless Charger Duo Pad.

The first charging pad, which carries the model number EP-P1300, is meant for just one device at a time. According to Quandt, it will provide 9W "fast" wireless charging for Samsung devices like the Galaxy S21, while Apple devices placed on it will only be charged at 7W. The latest devices from both companies support up to 15W wireless charging, but Samsung chargers seem to prioritize its own devices over others.

The Wireless Charger Pad Duo (EP-P4300) will also support 9W charging, while Samsung's smartwatches will be charged at 3.5W. The indicator on the pad, which can also be found on the first one, suggests support for Samsung's wireless earbuds, like the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro, and the rumored Galaxy Tags, both of which are expected to launch at Samsung's Unpacked event.

Visually the pads appear clean and nicely angular, but in terms of specs, could be seen to some as a bit of a letdown. Many of the best Samsung phones support wireless charging up to 15W, so a 9W max sounds sluggish, especially when considering that other smartphones support wireless charging speeds of 50W and above. Even some of the best wireless chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 can charge at 10 or 15W. Given Samsung's hesitation with charging speeds, the Galaxy S21 is likely to stick to similar wireless charging speeds.

We should learn more about these devices during tomorrow's Galaxy Unpacked event.

