What you need to know
- Press renders of the upcoming Moto E6 Plus have surfaced online.
- The renders confirm the Moto E6 Plus will come with a waterdrop notch display and dual rear cameras.
- Moto E6 Plus is likely to be introduced at Motorola's IFA 2019 press conference in Berlin next week.
We got our first look at Motorola's upcoming entry-level Moto E6 Plus earlier this week, revealing a waterdrop notch display and a design quite similar to the company's One series. Press renders of the Moto E6 Plus have now surfaced, courtesy of German publication WinFuture.de.
The press renders confirm the Moto E6 Plus will look very different from the Moto E6 that was announced by the Lenovo-owned company last month. Moto E6 Plus has a much more modern design with a small waterdrop cutout at the top of the display and slim bezels all around. On the back of the phone will be a dual camera setup with an LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.
Going by the renders, it looks like the Moto E6 Plus will have a plastic back cover with a glossy finish to make it seem more appealing. The phone will be available in three colors at launch: Polished Graphite Gray, Gunmetal Gray, and Cherry Red. Like most entry-level phones, the Moto E6 Plus will have a MicroUSB port instead of a USB Type-C port.
As far as the tech specs are concerned, the Moto E6 Plus is rumored to have a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset under the hood, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The primary camera on the back is said to be a 13MP sensor, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. Moto E6 Plus is also expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery.
The WinFuture.de report claims the Moto E6 Plus will be priced at €150 ($167) in Europe. Moto E6 Plus is expected to be launched alongside the Motorola One Zoom at IFA 2019 in Berlin next week.