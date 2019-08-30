The press renders confirm the Moto E6 Plus will look very different from the Moto E6 that was announced by the Lenovo-owned company last month. Moto E6 Plus has a much more modern design with a small waterdrop cutout at the top of the display and slim bezels all around. On the back of the phone will be a dual camera setup with an LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

Going by the renders, it looks like the Moto E6 Plus will have a plastic back cover with a glossy finish to make it seem more appealing. The phone will be available in three colors at launch: Polished Graphite Gray, Gunmetal Gray, and Cherry Red. Like most entry-level phones, the Moto E6 Plus will have a MicroUSB port instead of a USB Type-C port.

As far as the tech specs are concerned, the Moto E6 Plus is rumored to have a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset under the hood, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The primary camera on the back is said to be a 13MP sensor, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. Moto E6 Plus is also expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery.

The WinFuture.de report claims the Moto E6 Plus will be priced at €150 ($167) in Europe. Moto E6 Plus is expected to be launched alongside the Motorola One Zoom at IFA 2019 in Berlin next week.

