The new model bears a striking resemblance to the previous Moto 360 watches, and that's fine by me. It was always one of the most striking-looking wearables on the market. However, the internals will be seeing a huge upgrade.

Unfortunately, within a couple of years, Motorola gave up on making smartwatches. That was until October 29 when it announced the return of the Moto 360.

The original Moto 360 launched way back in 2014 with a circular design that immediately won over users, including me. The Moto 360 was my first ever smartwatch, and in large part, it was because of the fully round display and premium leather used for the band. Motorola was the first smartwatch maker to actually care about making a beautiful timepiece instead of a computer for your wrist.

For starters, the new Moto 360 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and 1GB of RAM. That's a wise choice, seeing how Wear OS runs significantly smoother when it has 1GB of RAM to play with. It will also feature 8GB of storage and a 355mAh battery, along with NFC for making mobile payments using Google Pay.

For the display, Motorola is going with a 1.2-inch OLED with a 390 x 390 resolution. The new Moto 360 will also feature 3ATM water resistance, allowing you to get it wet or even go for a swim.

Motorola says the battery will last a full-day and there is even an included "Time Only Mode" that will activate automatically when the battery is low, allowing it to display the time for up to three days. There will also be a fast charger included in the box, ensuring you won't have to wait long when the battery does get low because it can go from zero to 100% in only one hour.

The new Moto 360 will go on sale at the beginning of December at select retailers for $350 with pre-orders starting in mid-November. However, it's worth noting that even though it bears the Moto branding, the new Moto 360 will actually be produced by a company called eBuyNow.