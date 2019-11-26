We're still months away from the newest Samsung Galaxy S phones being officially announced, but that's not stopping the leaks. Today, @OnLeaks and CashKaro have unleashed a barrage of renders, along with a video in tow.

The photos give us a view of the rumored 6.9-inch curved Dynamic AMOLED panel, with its single hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. It's also assumed that Samsung will include an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to the S10 series of 2019. The overall dimensions for the Galaxy S11+ are said to be around 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm — 10.2 mm when including the rear camera bump.

Speaking of the rear camera, we get some excellent renders of that too — and it's a big one. It appears that there will be five — yes FIVE — cameras on the back, with two additional sensors and flash to go with them. This is all unofficial, of course, but if we believe the previous leaks and rumors, then we could be seeing a 108MP primary camera sensor with 5X optical zoom.