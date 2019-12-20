Samsung is soon expected to take the wraps off two new affordable flagship phones: Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Ahead of their official unveiling, German publication WinFuture.de has shared nearly the complete spec sheet of the Galaxy S10 Lite.

According to the report, Galaxy S10 Lite has a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Like most Samsung phones, it will have a microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 1TB.

On the back of the phone will be a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera. The 48MP sensor will boast "tilt-OIS", which makes it possible for the lens to be tilted a few degrees in various directions to compensate for shake. Galaxy S10 Lite will also have a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. Housed within the hole-punch cutout on the front of the phone will be a 32MP selfie camera.

As previous leaks have claimed, the Galaxy S10 Lite will pack a massive 4,500mAh battery and support 45W fast charging. On the software front, it will be running Android 10 out of the box, with Samsung's One UI 2.0 skin running on top.

In addition to the specs of the phone, the report also claims the S10 Lite will be priced at EUR 680 in Southern Europe. It will be available in three colors: Black, White, and Blue. Even though a specific launch date hasn't been confirmed yet, the Galaxy S10 is expected to be launched in Europe within the next few days.