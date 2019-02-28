A different take on the folding phone, and it's available to buy this year.

Coming just a few days after the Galaxy Fold, it was amazing to see Huawei pull out all the stops and show the Mate X. It's a perfectly opposite design to the Fold, with an "outtie" display that folds around the outside and just looks plain futuristic. The price is absurd (€2299), but that's not what this is about — it's a glimpse into what phones are going to look like in the years to come; the fact that it works at all and will be for sale is crazy.