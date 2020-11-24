What you need to know
- Motorola has quietly unveiled the Moto E7.
- The phone features a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, dual rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery.
- It has been priced at £99 ($132) in the UK.
Back in September, Motorola unveiled the Moto E7 Plus, a cheap Android phone featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 chipset and a large 5,000mAh battery. The company has now announced the vanilla Moto E7, which, as you would expect, isn't as impressive as the Plus model in most areas.
The Moto E7 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G25 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Like the Moto E7 Plus, the vanilla Moto E7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the rear. You get a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the phone has a 5MP camera housed within the waterdrop notch at the top of the screen.
Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery, with support for only 10W charging speeds. The phone also offers a dedicated Google Assistant button, a water-repellent design, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. On the software side of things, the Moto E7 will ship with Android 10 out of the box, instead of Android 11.
As per Android Authority, the Moto E7 will soon be available in the UK for £99 ($132). The entry-level phone is also going to be released in select markets across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East in the coming weeks.
Moto E (2020)
The Moto E (2020) is one of the most affordable full-featured Android phones currently available. It offers decent specs, a water-repellent design, and happens to be compatible with all popular U.S. carriers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
COVID-19 ruined Thanksgiving, but I found a way to bring my family together
There will be no grand family gathering for my family this year, but this dead-simple tech will make sure everyone can be together anyway.
Review: If you have an Oculus Quest, you need The Walking Dead
One of the very best VR games gets one of the very best ports ever. The Oculus Quest version of The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is a must-buy game. Here's why.
These are the best games you can play on Android
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
These are the best Galaxy S10+ cases you can buy
The Galaxy S10+ is too expensive to carry around naked. Cover up that indecency and get your magnificent new marvel a case!