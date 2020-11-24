Back in September, Motorola unveiled the Moto E7 Plus, a cheap Android phone featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 chipset and a large 5,000mAh battery. The company has now announced the vanilla Moto E7, which, as you would expect, isn't as impressive as the Plus model in most areas.

The Moto E7 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G25 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Like the Moto E7 Plus, the vanilla Moto E7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the rear. You get a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the phone has a 5MP camera housed within the waterdrop notch at the top of the screen.