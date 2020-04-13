Ever since the first Moto G hit the scene in 2013, Motorola has been seen as the budget/mid-range champ in the Android space. That's been great for general consumers who don't care too much about specs, but for those of us that are self-proclaimed Android nerds, Motorola's absence in the flagship smartphone space has been disappointing.

Thankfully, that looks to be changing soon. Motorola recently took to Twitter to announce that it's holding a virtual "E-vent" on April 22 where it'll host its "Motorola Flagship Launch."

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg — Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

The event kicks off at 11:00 AM CDT / 12:00 PM EDT, and while not explicitly mentioned anywhere in the teaser for the event, it's widely expected that this is where we'll finally get to see the Motorola Edge+.

Talk of the Edge+ began back in January, with the months following that revealing more details about the phone. Based on what we know right now, the Motorola Edge+ will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, and a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. As the Edge+ name suggests, the display will curve over the edges of the phone for a "waterfall" effect.

Pricing for the Edge+ is unknown, but the phone is believed to be exclusive to Verizon Wireless in the U.S.

There have also been some murmurings of a mid-range Motorola Edge handset, but it's unclear if that'll be announced alongside the Edge+ or not.

Motorola RAZR review: As useful as a dull razor blade