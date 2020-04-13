What you need to know
- Motorola is holding a virtual event on April 22 to announce its flagship phone.
- The event kicks off at 11:00 AM CDT / 12:00 PM ET.
- The device in question is expected to be the Motorola Edge+.
Ever since the first Moto G hit the scene in 2013, Motorola has been seen as the budget/mid-range champ in the Android space. That's been great for general consumers who don't care too much about specs, but for those of us that are self-proclaimed Android nerds, Motorola's absence in the flagship smartphone space has been disappointing.
Thankfully, that looks to be changing soon. Motorola recently took to Twitter to announce that it's holding a virtual "E-vent" on April 22 where it'll host its "Motorola Flagship Launch."
It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg— Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020
The event kicks off at 11:00 AM CDT / 12:00 PM EDT, and while not explicitly mentioned anywhere in the teaser for the event, it's widely expected that this is where we'll finally get to see the Motorola Edge+.
Talk of the Edge+ began back in January, with the months following that revealing more details about the phone. Based on what we know right now, the Motorola Edge+ will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, and a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. As the Edge+ name suggests, the display will curve over the edges of the phone for a "waterfall" effect.
Pricing for the Edge+ is unknown, but the phone is believed to be exclusive to Verizon Wireless in the U.S.
There have also been some murmurings of a mid-range Motorola Edge handset, but it's unclear if that'll be announced alongside the Edge+ or not.
Motorola RAZR review: As useful as a dull razor blade
AC Poll: Which companies do you think are most environmentally friendly?
Earth Day 2020 is right around, and it got us to wondering — which companies do you think are environmentally friendly? Let's chat!
OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on video shows off the 120Hz display in action
Leaked specs and blurry images are one thing, but to see the display for the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro in a clear and purposeful video is a whole other spectacle.
Here's everything we know about the LG G9!
LG consistently releases a new entry in its G-series as its first flagship of each year, and for 2020, we're expecting to get the LG G9. Whether you're interested in specs, price, or something in between, here's everything we know about the phone!
These are the very best Motorola phones you can buy in 2020
Motorola won a legion of new fans when it rebooted its phone line up a few years ago. Things haven't slowed down since then, and this little list right here is a round up of the best that Moto currently has to offer.