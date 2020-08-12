Motorola RAZRSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Motorola today teased its launch event for the RAZR 2.
  • The company's next flagship is slated for a reveal on September 9.
  • It plans to "flip the smartphone experience again."

In line with a previous estimate by an exec from parent company Lenovo, Motorola today teased the upcoming launch of the RAZR 2 on September 9.

The tease doesn't reveal much more than that, except for a slight glimpse at the phone's silhouette. The company captioned the gif with a promise to "flip the smartphone experience again," which suggests it may have some surprises in store for us, though the chatter about the RAZR 2 thus far suggests it'll be mostly similar to the original RAZR, albeit with updated internals.

Motorola Razr 2 TeaserSource: Motorola

A leaked image of the phone shows it has a very similar design to the original, likely with an identical 6.2-inch main display. In terms of specs, the phone is pegged to be an upper-midrange affair, sporting Qualcomm's 5G-capable Snapdragon 765 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The primary camera is expected to be a 48MP sensor, while a secondary lens may have a resolution of 20MP.

Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

Recent reports also suggest Motorola may not start selling the phone until early next year — given the company very public troubles with manufacturing enough units to meet the ravenous demand for the original, that certainly seems to make a lot of sense.

The RAZR 2 could be the best foldable yet — if Motorola does these 5 things