The Moto G31 has been officially introduced in India with the same specs and features as the international variant, save for the charging speed. It has a 5,000mAh battery, like many of the best budget Android phones under $200 , such as the Samsung Galaxy A12 and OnePlus Nord N100. However, it has a charging speed of 20W, which is twice as fast as the initial release's charging speed of 10W.

Motorola unveiled five new Moto G models earlier this month, with the Moto G31 being the most affordable of the bunch. The company also stated back then that the phone would be released in India soon, and it is now following through on that promise.

That said, it sports the same 6.4-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a brightness of up to 700 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 4G processor paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Motorola's answer to the best budget Android phones also includes a triple camera setup at the back comprising a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there's a centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen housing the 13MP selfie snapper.

The Moto G31 also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android 11 out of the box, offering a near stock Android experience. The phone also boasts of its water-repellent coating.

The phone will be available to purchase from December 6 via Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 12,999 (approximately $173).