Motorola on November 18 expanded its smartphone lineup with the introduction of five new Moto G series phones. The company's new lineup includes the Moto G200, which is a follow-up to the Moto G100 launched earlier this year.

The new Moto G200 is a value flagship powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ chipset. It sports a large 6.8-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. In addition to a more powerful processor and a more impressive screen, the Moto G200 also comes with an upgraded camera setup.

You get a 108MP main sensor that supports 9-in-1 pixel binning and up to 8K videos. The main sensor is joined by a 13MP ultra-wide + macro lens and a depth sensor. The 16MP selfie camera is housed within the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen.

Motorola's answer to the best Android phones also packs a large 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and IP52 water resistance. It is slated to go on sale in Europe "in a few weeks" for €450. The phone will also be sold in Latin America.