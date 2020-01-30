The Motorola RAZR may be all the rage these days, but the company's claim to fame — and its bread and butter — is the Moto G series. Phones like the Moto G7, G7 Play, G7 Plus, and G7 Power (I know, it's a lot of G7's!) have widely been cited as among the best midrange phones you can buy on this side of the Atlantic — and they're not wrong.

Not only do its phones garner critical acclaim, but the company is also celebrating a milestone signifying their tremendous financial success. In the seven years since the line's launch, the company has sold 100 million units.

Companies like Samsung and Apple make nearly that many sales in just 1-2 years, of course, but it is an impressive number nonetheless, which has allowed the former mobile juggernaut to not only weather multiple sales but to also become profitable again, despite furious competition from Chinese brands. That's all thanks to the Moto G series.

As it looks to the future, however, Motorola is seemingly wanting to cast off the midrange mold. The RAZR is the first step in telling the tech world at large: "Hey, we can make a phone that can blow you off your seat, too!" But aside from a nostalgic novelty, and despite higher-than-expected demand, it's unlikely the RAZR is what will put Motorola among the big boys' table currently dominated by Samsung, Apple, and Huawei.

To do that, it needs to capture customers' imaginations with a true flagship. The wheels are already in motion, but whether it succeeds or not will likely depend on how well it can differentiate itself from the rest of the smartphone market. Something bold and original, like the RAZR, will be the key to Motorola's ambitions.

Motorola's Snapdragon 865-powered flagship phone will debut at MWC 2020

