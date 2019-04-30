The Moto G7 series officially launched in the U.S. not too long ago, giving consumers three great options to choose from in the budget smartphone space. Now, there's already a report that Motorola's prepping yet another budget handset in the form of the Moto E6.

Per Mishaal Rahman, XDA's Editor-in-Chief, the Moto E6 is codenamed "surfna" and will be launching on U.S. carriers (though it's unclear which ones at this point). The display is expected to be 5.45-inches with a resolution of 720 x 1440, and at the heart of the phone, we can look forward to the Snapdragon 430.

In regards to the camera situation, the Moto E6 will apparently have a single 13MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, in addition to a 5MP f/2.0 front-facing camera. Other highlights include 2GB of RAM, 16 or 32GB of internal storage, and Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Pricing and exact availability remain a mystery, but for what it's worth, the Moto E5 came to the U.S. in October 2018 while the Moto E5 Play and E5 Plus launched earlier in the year. As for how much it'll cost, I imagine Motorola will stick with the E5's pricing of $100.

