Ever since it was acquired by Lenovo, Motorola has kicked out a heap of low-to-mid-range smartphones year after year. 2019 has already seen a slew of devices hit the market, but the company doesn't appear to be done quite yet. Thanks to hands-on images that recently surfaced online, we now have our first look at the Motorola Moto E6 Plus.

The E6 Plus has the most modern design we've seen for an E-series phone, featuring a waterdrop notch display with relatively slim bezels. There are also two rear cameras on the back along with an LED flash and fingerprint sensor embedded underneath the iconic Motorola "M" logo.

One of the pictures confirms the E6 Plus's name, along with the fact that it'll ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Outside of that, however, there's not much else to talk about.

For what it's worth, a report came out in late-April detailing specs for the regular Moto E6. That phone was said to ship with just one rear camera, the Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB of RAM, and a 5.45-inch display with a 720p resolution. Assuming that phone is still in the works, too, we have at least two more budget Moto phones in the pipeline.

The Moto E6 Plus likely won't be that remarkable of a device, but it is interesting to see its design mimic the one found on the Motorola One handsets. Going down the road, we'll have to keep an eye out to see if other handsets in the Moto lineup follow this aesthetic.

We aren't sure when the Moto E6 or E6 Plus will be announced, but with IFA 2019 right around the corner, it's possible we could get an announcement there. The Moto E5 series made its U.S. debut in October 2018, so an update to it is becoming imminent.

