Mint Mobile is one of the best MVNO carriers in the U.S., thanks to its use of T-Mobile's awesome 5G network. The Ryan Reynolds-owned prepaid carrier also offers some of the best value with its affordable plans that can be had for as little as $15. And now, anyone interested in Mint Mobile can get a taste of that value with its new limited-time free trial.

As part of the trial, Mint Mobile will send you a free SIM card that's good for seven days and will come with 250MB of high-speed data, 250 calling minutes, and 250 texts. It sounds a bit like the early days of mobile phone plans, but keep in mind that going over the data won't incur any charges, and you'll experience slower speeds. It even includes free international calls to Mexico and Canada. It's similar to T-Mobile's Test Drive trial but without needing a separate hotspot device.

To get things started, you'll need a compatible, unlocked smartphone (you can check that on their site), your email address, and a valid credit card. Mint ensures that they won't charge you for anything during the trial; the credit card info is just so it'll be on file should you decide to keep the service later on, as well as an extra measure to decrease potential fraud. Once you sign up, you'll be emailed instructions on how to get things going.

If you do end up keeping the service, you'll be able to port your phone number over to Mint, but if not, then you can just pop your regular SIM card back in without any disruption to your existing service. For devices that are compatible with eSIM, like the Google Pixel 5, you'll automatically be presented with the option to activate the service that way and without needing to order a physical SIM card. Phones like the iPhone 12 Pro will even be able to select between the two active numbers to set defaults for calls, data, etc. Of course, you can also opt just to receive a physical SIM, which is free.

If you're interested in giving this a go, you can head over to the Mint Mobile site below to get started. If you have a device that doesn't support dual SIM, it might help to have a spare phone around if you want to simultaneously use your own number during the trial. Perhaps you can grab a cheap device from one of the best places to buy a refurbished phone.