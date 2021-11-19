The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 hasn't been out very long and is already receiving its second update. On Friday, Microsoft has released the November security patch (via Windows Central) which should be available for Surface Duo 2 owners now.

However, if you're looking for anything more substantial in the update, like Android 12, for instance, it appears you're out of luck. In the release notes, Microsoft states that the update "[a]ddresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – November 2021."

It's not too exciting, even when compared to the first update received in October, which came with stability improvements. As noted by Windows Central, users that received the update seemed to note that their devices ran better.

While the November update is pretty underwhelming, that's unfortunately become par-for-the-course for Duo owners, particularly of the first model, which has yet to see Android 11 while many of the best Android phones are already receiving or awaiting Android 12.

With any luck, we'll see something more substantial in December, especially since Samsung's Galaxy Z foldables are expected to receive One UI 4 next month. We'll likely see Android 12L support at some point as the update targets foldables and larger screen devices, but we'll have to wait and see when the beta or stable version rolls out.

To update the Surface Duo 2, navigate to Settings > System > System update > Check for update. Note that it may take some time to reach your device.