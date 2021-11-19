What you need to know
- Microsoft is rolling out the November security update for the Surface Duo 2.
- The October update featured some stability improvements, but nothing in terms of features.
- Meanwhile, the original Surface Duo is still awaiting its Android 11 update.
The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 hasn't been out very long and is already receiving its second update. On Friday, Microsoft has released the November security patch (via Windows Central) which should be available for Surface Duo 2 owners now.
However, if you're looking for anything more substantial in the update, like Android 12, for instance, it appears you're out of luck. In the release notes, Microsoft states that the update "[a]ddresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – November 2021."
It's not too exciting, even when compared to the first update received in October, which came with stability improvements. As noted by Windows Central, users that received the update seemed to note that their devices ran better.
While the November update is pretty underwhelming, that's unfortunately become par-for-the-course for Duo owners, particularly of the first model, which has yet to see Android 11 while many of the best Android phones are already receiving or awaiting Android 12.
With any luck, we'll see something more substantial in December, especially since Samsung's Galaxy Z foldables are expected to receive One UI 4 next month. We'll likely see Android 12L support at some point as the update targets foldables and larger screen devices, but we'll have to wait and see when the beta or stable version rolls out.
To update the Surface Duo 2, navigate to Settings > System > System update > Check for update. Note that it may take some time to reach your device.
Double the fun
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
Multitasking made easier
The new Surface Duo 2 is Microsoft's latest dual-screen Android device, with plenty of upgrades like a new 5G chip, stereo speakers, more cameras, and a cool way to glance at notifications while the device is closed. The Microsoft Duo 2 just might be the best way to multitask.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google finally gives the Play Store website some love with a new look
The Google Play Store website has been spotted with a new design that features a more modern look and feel, with filters for easy app searches.
Review: The Whoop 4.0 is here to change the way you track your fitness
If you're looking for a typical fitness tracker that only focuses on the basics, you might be confused by the Whoop 4.0. However, if you keep an open mind, this innovative device will help you step out of your comfort zone and change the way you track.
One UI 4 (Android 12) beta reaches Galaxy S20, Note 20 devices in the US
Samsung's One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 is rolling out to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 in the United States as the stable version is prepped for a January release on these devices.
You're going to want a case for the Surface Duo to keep it looking great
Options may be slim-pickings at the moment, but what can you expect from a first-generation device like the Microsoft Surface Duo? This dual-screen wielding monster aims to increase your productivity with a unique hinge system that we haven't seen before. But do yourself a favor, get a case so even a little bit of dust won't hinder your experience.