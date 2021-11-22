Tronsmart is unbelievably good at making quality audio products for jaw-dropping prices. Consider the original Force Bluetooth speaker for instance. We chucked it into a pool from four stories above and that thing was still kicking! The brand has mastered the art of providing value, conquering speakers and headphones alike.

The newer Tronsmart Force 2 is faster, stronger, and better in every possible way. It's still got that commendable level of robustness and an almost premium build. This iteration bumps up already amazing specs and takes them up a notch. Whether you float in the shallow side or dive into the deep side of the pool, the IPX7 rating will keep this Bluetooth speaker alive and well.

Then there's the Qualcomm QCC3021 Chip, loud and crisp 30W sound, support for Google Assistant and Siri, USB Type-C charging, and Bluetooth 5. The Force 2 has a really cool broadcast feature where you can synchronize it with over 100 other Force 2 Bluetooth speakers. What more could you ask for? This is a budget device, making it all the more impressive.

