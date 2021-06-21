Bose is well-known in the audio industry for making some of the best Bluetooth speakers around. The company's larger SoundLink Revolve+ is one of our top large speaker picks, while its SoundLink Micro is one of our favorite portable petite performers. The standard SoundLink Revolve sits between these two both in terms of price and performance, and this Prime Day discount makes it the best value of the bunch.

Some of the most popular Prime Day searches this year are for Bluetooth speakers, and we can attest to the fact that Amazon has discounted hundreds of great devices in this category alone. Some are from no-name brands that you've never heard from, while others are on more premium speakers that still cost a pretty penny. There are even a ton of great Echo smart speaker bargains among the best Prime Day Amazon device deals . However, in my opinion, the best Bluetooth speaker deal going on right now is this one on the Bose SoundLink Revolve.

The SoundLink Revolve lets you take the power of Bose's industry-leading audio with you wherever you may roam. It can last up to 12 hours on a charge, and it will stand up to splashes and spills thanks to its IPX4 water-resistance rating. Best of all, its cylindrical design means that no matter where you are in relation to the speaker, you'll be able to hear great audio from its 360-degree sound.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve is a great smart speaker to use, whether you're indoors or outdoors. It can be paired with another Revolve speaker to form a stereo pair, which can totally immerse you in a blanket of beautiful sound when you're in your living room or bedroom. If you're outside at a pool party or picnic, the stereo pairing helps keep the party going (loudly) with its 360-degree sound coverage.

Good Bluetooth speakers need to be portable, which means they can operate on a battery, and great Bluetooth speakers need to have some form of water resistance so they can be used out in the elements. The SoundLink Revolve ticks both boxes here, with a large built-in battery that lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge. It also features IPX4 water resistance, so you don't have to worry about accidental splashes or rain showers. It boasts a seamless aluminum body and looks great in Triple Black or Lux Gray.

Unlike many other Bluetooth speakers, with the SoundLink Revolve, you can take calls or use your phone's smart voice assistant hands-free. This is perfect when you're in the pool, on the grill, or have your hands full of your favorite beverages.