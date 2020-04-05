Best answer: If you want to keep your phone, it will need to be unlocked and compatible with the new carrier. To keep your number, you will need to do a port with the new carrier. Be sure not to cancel your old account until your port is complete. An unlocked phone that works with most carriers: Google Pixel 3a ($350 at Best Buy)

I want to keep my phone Quite a few new phones are compatible with multiple carriers meaning that you are a SIM swap away from connecting to a new network. Once you check to see if your phone will be compatible with a new carrier, you will have to make sure the phone is fully paid off and unlocked. On some networks, you will need to know your account password or PIN to finish activation. Check BYOD compatibility The first thing to check is that your phone will work on your new network. While many phones now work with nearly every carrier, there are a few older models, especially on Verizon and Sprint, that won't work with other carriers. Be sure to check your phone with your preferred carrier, or you may be stuck trading in that phone and losing value. You will need your IMEI number to check your phone. This number can be found in the about section of your phone's setting or, more conveniently, displayed by typing *#06* into the dialer.

On AT&T, most GSM unlocked phones will work with it's 3G and 4G LTE network with a simple SIM card swap. In this case, the SIM card should carry all of the information the phone needs to connect to AT&T's network. In some rare cases, you may need to manually enter the APN settings yourself. In most cases, this information will be filled automatically. You can check to make sure your phone is compatible by checking it on AT&T's BYOD page. T-Mobile is largely the same process as AT&T with a GSM network that will work with most phones. With a SIM card swap, a compatible device should connect automatically though in rare cases, you may need to enter the APN settings manually. Check your phone on T-Mobile's BYOP page to be sure Verizon's network may be a little pickier but you can still check your phone on its BYOD page to see if it's compatible. If so, you will just need a SIM card from Verizon to get connected. Sprint will also let you bring your own phone but you will need a specific SIM card for each phone and you will also need to activate the phone separately. Visit Sprint's BYOD page to check your phone/ If you are compatible, you just need to make sure you own the device. Make you don't owe your current provider.

While phone carriers no longer lock phones to one network like in years past, you still might not be able to take the phone with you. The first thing to check is that you are not leasing the phone or still making payments. If you are, you will need to buy out the phone to take it to another carrier. This shouldn't apply if you leased your phone through another store or the manufacturer. To be sure, you can contact your current carrier to see if you own your device or if you have any outstanding fees that need to be settled. AT&T - 800-331-0500 or 611 from your AT&T phone

- 800-331-0500 or 611 from your AT&T phone T-Mobile - 800-937-8997 or 611 from your T-Mobile phone

- 800-937-8997 or 611 from your T-Mobile phone Verizon - 800-922-0204 or 611 from your Verizon phone

- 800-922-0204 or 611 from your Verizon phone Sprint - 888-211-4727 or 611 from your Sprint phone If you want to get a new phone number, you can make a new account and get a SIM card from your new provider. You will still need to follow activation procedures on Sprint. I want to keep my number If you want to keep your number, you can port it to your new carrier. Do not cancel your old service until the port is complete. Have your previous account information You will need your old account information to complete your number transfer. You will need your current account number and password/PIN, as well as the account holder's name, billing address, and Social Security number. Your new provider will use this information to request your number to transfer. You can check your number's port eligibility online. AT&T port eligibility

T-Mobile port eligibility

Verizon port eligibility

Sprint port eligibility If everything looks good, you'll complete the rest of the procedure with your new carrier. You may need to pay line or device activation fees when you start your new service.