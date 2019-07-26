Best answer: Visible's unlimited plan comes with hotspot access included for free. The two caveats are that data speeds are limited to 5Mbps, and you can only have one device tethered at a time.

Visible doesn't make you pay extra for hotspot usage

Mobile hotspot use is an essential feature for any carrier in 2019, whether it be one of the Big Four or a smaller MVNO. Just about every carrier offers a hotspot service in one form or another, but as you shop around, you'll notice that a lot of companies make you pay extra for it.

Thankfully, Visible doesn't do anything like this.

Visible gives hotspot access to every single customer for free — and that's it. You don't have to sign up during a special promotion or call customer service to enable it. Once you get your Visible SIM card and get your phone all set up, you have hotspot access from day one automatically.

There are a couple of limitations, however

As much as we love this, we do have to address two caveats that come with Visible's hotspot offering.

For starters, your hotspot data speeds are limited to just 5Mbps. This is enough speed for basic web browsing and video streaming, but it's still a far cry from real LTE speeds.

Secondly, you can only have one device tethered to your hotspot at any given time. In other words, if you have a tablet and laptop you want to connect to your hotspot, only one can be connected at once.

Everything else you get with Visible

Despite those two quirks, the inclusion of free hotspot access is a great perk to have — especially when you consider how affordable Visible is.

Visible has just one plan, giving you unlimited talk, text, and uncapped LTE data on Verizon's network for $40/month. That $40/month is all-in, meaning that taxes and fees are included, so you pay exactly $40 each month and not a penny more.

Add that together with no contracts, an excellent mobile app, and growing Android support, and Visible brings a lot to the table.