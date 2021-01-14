What you need to know
- Samsung's UK pricing for the S21-series has just leaked ahead of the launch later today.
- The company's 2021 flagships will start at £769 for the regular S21, with the S21 Ultra setting you back at least £1,149.
- Pricing for the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Smart Tags have also been leaked.
Samsung is holding its Unpacked event today at 10 am ET. The company is expected to launch the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Smart Tags there. Even as enormous leaks have revealed almost everything Samsung will likely advertise as unique selling points, new details continue to trickle out in the lead up to the event.
A new report from leaker Ishan Agarwal reveals the UK pricing of the upcoming flagships. The base 128GB Galaxy S21 is said to cost £769, with the 256GB model setting you back £819. The Galaxy S21 will start at £949, while the 256GB will be just shy of a grand at £999. The S21 Ultra is predictably the most expensive, with the base model costing £1,149 and the 256GB model costing £1,199.
The pricing of the Galaxy Buds Pro and Smart Tags also leaked, setting you back £219 and £29 respectively.
At a £769 starting price, Samsung will be able to sell the S21 as having a cheaper starting price than the £799 iPhone 12. As with all Samsung phones, potential customers can also expect to find trade-in deals to drive down the pricing, making the S21 series appealing to casual buyers.
It's not just brand loyalty and low-pricing here, Samsung genuinely has a well put together handset if reports are accurate. With massive 90Hz OLED displays, a flexible selection of cameras, all the way to the Snapdragon 888 that's powering this phone, there are few corners cut on the S21 (but not none).
Samsung will officially launch the S21 later today, and we'll learn a lot more about the flagship then.
