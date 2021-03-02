March Pixel Drop Wallpaper Breaking GlassSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

Yesterday, Google announced its March 2021 Pixel feature drop, which included some fun new features like smart compose coming to more messaging apps, a new bedtime screen for Pixel Stand owners, a Dive Connector feature to allow for compatibility with underwater photography accessories, and even new wallpapers supporting International Women's Day.

Google's newest smartphones like the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 are among the best Android phones for many reasons, not the least of which is the clean version of the OS they run, and the little special features they get ahead of, or instead of, other devices. These new features began rolling out yesterday, but it seems not everyone has received them yet.

HyperM3
HyperM3

Just did a check for update and there it was. 187MB. Downloading now.

Reply
dmxjago
dmxjago

Still haven't received mine on the pixel 5. Last month i only received it on like the 12th-14th of the month. I did receive the update for sound recorder and it walked me through the cloud backup setup. I tested it and works flawlessly.

Reply
eric002
eric002

Just received March pixel drop feature update! Haven’t noticed any changes yet, but I’ll let everyone know if I do notice anything! Was about 187 Mb.

Reply
mustang7757
mustang7757

Nothing yet on my pixel 5 , pixel 4xl updating though

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — Have you received the March 2021 Pixel feature drop??

Join the conversation in the forums!

