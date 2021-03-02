Yesterday, Google announced its March 2021 Pixel feature drop, which included some fun new features like smart compose coming to more messaging apps, a new bedtime screen for Pixel Stand owners, a Dive Connector feature to allow for compatibility with underwater photography accessories, and even new wallpapers supporting International Women's Day.

Google's newest smartphones like the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 are among the best Android phones for many reasons, not the least of which is the clean version of the OS they run, and the little special features they get ahead of, or instead of, other devices. These new features began rolling out yesterday, but it seems not everyone has received them yet.

