The Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones have been out for less than two weeks, and are already some of the best Android smartphones we've seen. There were some pretty gnarly pre-order deals for some U.S. carriers, some of which are still available now. But if you're not particularly tied to a carrier or just don't wanna deal with the hassle of carrier bloat, there's some good news because the unlocked version of the Galaxy S21 is already on sale at several different online retailers, so you should grab one fast before these deals disappear!

Amazon and B&H seem to be offering the Galaxy S21 series at a discount of up to $200, depending on which model you get. The regular Galaxy S21 is only $100 off, which is already a great deal considering it's Samsung's cheapest S-series smartphone in a couple of years. That brings the price down to just $699 for the 128GB variant which is a steal. The awkward middle child Galaxy S21+ is available at a $200 discount, as is the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra which now comes down to just $999.

Best Buy seems to have the best deals available at the moment, with $150 off the regular Galaxy S21 and $250 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra so long as you don't mind activating your new smartphone today. Otherwise, you'll get the same discounts found at the other retailers. Curiously, these deals don't seem to be available on Samsung's own website, which has its own deals if you trade in certain devices.

