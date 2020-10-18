Amazon's Holiday Deals are still going strong this weekend, and you have one day to save big on some great tech! There's a selection of TaoTronics Bluetooth headphones on sale for up to 30% off. You can get some active noise-cancelling or portable earbuds and more all down to super low prices. These low prices are set to disappear at the end of the day though, so grab something while you can.

One day sale TaoTronics Bluetooth headphones, true wireless earbuds, & more Need active noise-cancelling? Or ultra portability with a charging case? How about Bluetooth headphones with a noise-cancelling mic that makes them great for taking calls? Get all that and more in this TaoTronics sale good through the end of the day. Up to 30% off See at Amazon

The TaoTronics over-ear active noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones have dropped to $34.99 in this sale. These headphones normally go for $50 and have only dropped as low as $45 directly. That makes today's price the lowest ever.

The headphones can cancel out all those extra noises like a subway, airplane, or just the chittering of coworkers. It lets you hear exactly what you want to hear, which includes some high quality audio thanks to the Hi-Fi Audio Sound, deep bass, and Bluetooth 5.0 tech that helps eliminate interuptions.

They also have an incredible battery life with up to 40 hours of playtime. Use fast charge and USB-C to get two hours of playback after charging for just five minutes. Really maximize the battery life by turning ANC off when you don't need it.

You could also get the SoundLiberty 79 true wireless earbuds down to $34.99, which is $15 off its regular price and an all-new low. These earbuds have noise reduction technology and charge via USB-C. Use the earbuds in stereo mode or one at a time. With the earbuds' battery and the charging case, you can get up to 30 hours of playtime before ever needing to plug in. They are also IPX8 water resistant.