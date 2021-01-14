You can get a pair of refurbished Bose 700 noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones on sale for $239.99 through the Bose eBay store. The headphones are already discounted to $300 from a price of $379 for new versions like you'll find on Amazon, but then you can use code PAY20LESSCR to take another $60 off the price. The drop to $240 is a fantastic low price and one of the best we've ever seen.

These are refurbished by Bose and the description says they've been professionally inspected, cleaned, and restored to like-new condition. The only issues will be cosmetic, and the audio will be just like a new set.

Double Savings Bose 700 noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones refurbished These are over-ear Bluetooth headphones. The battery lasts up to 20 hours. They use Bose AR, an augmented reality program designed to improve your audio in all new ways. They have intuitive touch controls and an adaptive microphone system. $239.99 $379.00 $139 off See at eBay With coupon: PAY20LESSCR

I'm not kidding when I say the Bose 700 have some of the best noise-cancelling in the headphones market. The technology has 11 adjustable levels to help you personalize your sound to your environment. Need to hear a little bit more of what's going on around you? Adjust the noise-cancelling to include ambient noise. Just want to immerse yourself in your music? Tune it up and tune out the world. You only need to hear what you want to hear.

The headphones have a lot of controls built into them, too, so you don't even have to get your smartphone out of your pocket once it's connected. You can even access a smart voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant with just the press of a button and gain access to your music, listen to the weather, or get navigation directions.

The battery on these headphones charges in just 2.5 hours. They also have rapid charge that can get you 3.5 hours of playtime after just 15 minutes. In total, the battery lasts for up to 20 hours. You can also get time-based power information that lets you optimize your experience.