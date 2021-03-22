There's still a big space left for an Android-focused pair of true wireless earbuds to become as popular as the Apple AirPods, and the Google Pixel Buds certainly make their mark as a worthy competitor. Right now, various retailers including B&H have the 2020 Pixel Buds on sale for just $159, saving you $20 off their regular price and dropping them back down to their best price ever — one we haven't seen since the holidays. The deal applies to all four available colorways.

Last fall, the Google Pixel Buds were reviewed here at Android Central and scored a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Among its best features include a superb design, a wireless charging case that lets you power up the earbuds 3 to 4 times while on-the-go, and of course excellent sound and call quality. Unlike the AirPods Pro however, these earbuds do not offer noise cancellation.

These earbuds are equipped with 12mm dynamic speaker drivers and feature Adaptive Sound which adjusts the volume to fit your surroundings. They're also resistant to sweat and rainy days so you can take them out on a run without worry. You can even use Find My Device on your phone to locate them when they're misplaced.

Be sure to check out our full Google Pixel Buds review for a more thorough look at the wireless eabruds if you're hoping to learn more before placing your order today.

This is a retailer-wide sale, though, so you don't have to go with B&H. This discounted price is also available at Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's, Target, and directly at Google.