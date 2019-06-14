Both share the same 21:9 display with a hole punch for the front-facing camera with minimal bezels on the front. However, on the back is where things start to change. The render of the One Action shows off a triple camera setup instead of the dual camera setup on the One Vision.

Motorola is adding some new phones to its One lineup, and we're getting our first look at the Motorola One Action . At first glance, the phone looks very similar to the Motorola One Vision that was launched back in May.

If you zoom in super close, you can even see one of the cameras will offer a super wide angle 117-degree camera along with the branding "Action Cam."

Not only do we have a great look at Motorola's upcoming phone, but we also know what's going to power it. Starting with the Samsung Exynos 9609 processor, a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM, storage options of 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB, and a 3500mAh battery. Due to the Android One branding on the back, we can also assume it will launch with the latest version of Android as well.

When it comes to cameras, the front-facing hole punch camera will use a 12.6MP sensor, while the main camera on the back will also use a 12.6MP sensor. Unfortunately, the details for the other two cameras haven't been revealed yet.

The One Action will also come in three stylish colors, including Blue, Gold, and White. While we know almost everything about the Motorola One Action, there is no word on when it will launch or how much it will cost. However, sources say, it will be more affordable than the One Vision when it launches.

Best Motorola Phones in 2019