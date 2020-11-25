We have seen quite a few great wireless earbuds deals recently, but this Galaxy Buds Live sale may leave you wanting some new earbuds. The Galaxy Beans come in four different flavors while featuring a one-size-fits-all design, so you don't have to worry about getting the wrong-sized ear tips or anything of that sort.

Grab the Beans : Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live look like beans, fit in everyone's ears, and have a great sound profile. ANC is a bit lacking, but they will still do a great job for the majority of users. $140 at Amazon

Outside of the all-new design, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are intriguing thanks to the features that Samsung packed into these earbuds. Active Noise Cancellation is onboard, which is surprising considering that these have an open-ear design. This means that the Beans won't match up against the likes of the Jabra Elite 85T, but are still worthy of being considered amongst the rest of the best wireless earbuds.

As one would expect, Samsung did a fantastic job at integrating its Galaxy Wear app with the Buds Live. From here, you can adjust the EQ, enable ANC or Passive Noise Cancellation, along with enabling the likes of a low-latency mode if you are doing a lot of mobile gaming and want to use these earbuds.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the Buds Live is the long battery life with up six hours of continuous playback with ANC enabled or eight hours without ANC. With the included charging case, you can pop the earbuds into the case and get an additional 29 hours of juice before it's time to charge everything up.

Black Friday is providing some absolutely wonderful deals on a variety of products, but this deal for the Galaxy Buds Live may just be one of the best. Keep an eye out for more great deals, as they are continuing to file in, and we're sure that there are some savings to be had for everyone.