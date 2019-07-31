Here's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in the new Aura White color with matching S Pen. Previously, we've seen the Note 10 models shown off in Black, Pink, and a gorgeous Silver gradient option.

The render comes courtesy of a tweet from Ishan Agarwal, and unfortunately, the Aura White color doesn't appear to be a gradient color like the Prism White on the S10 models. Rumors also point to the Note 10 being available in Blue and Green options as well.

However, we won't know for sure until Samsung launches the Note 10 on August 7 next week at the Unpacked event. It's also worth noting that despite how many colors are being teased, it's very possible, some colors will only be available in certain countries.

Along with the new color, we've learned some new details about the upcoming Samsung flagship in the weeks leading up to the launch. At first, it was thought it wouldn't include the Snapdragon 855+, but that was later contradicted by notable leaker Evan Blass.

It has also been rumored that the Note 10+ will support charging up to 45W and that all models of the Note 10 will come with a 25W fast charger. Could this be the last of the leaks before the Unpacked event? Time will tell, but the closer we get, the more we usually learn.

