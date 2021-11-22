There are plenty of Black Friday gaming deals going around in the console space for everything related to Xbox, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, but you may be someone who's ahead of the curve and prefers cloud streaming tech. Aside from Stadia and Microsoft's excellent Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming, Amazon offers its own cloud streaming service called Luna. The company is bundling it its popular FireTV Stick shortly before Black Friday.

Streaming enthusiasts can now purchase the Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller bundle or the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller bundle for a discounted price ranging from $75 to $85, a savings of over $40 from their usual prices. The biggest difference between the 4K and 4K Max models is that the 4K Max features dedicated buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 for a smoother streaming experience.

Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller $75 Pick up this bundle and enjoy your favorite shows and movies across all of the best streaming services offered today. With Luna compatibility, you can play a range of different games like Metro Exodus, Control, Yooka-Laylee, and a whole lot more. Luna subscriptions are sold separately and cost $6/month for early access. $75 at Amazon Fire TV Gaming Bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller $85 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has everything you need to start streaming all of your favorite shows. With upgraded support for Wi-Fi 6, you'll enjoy the best streaming experience possible across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices. Amazon Luna features unlimited access to dozens of games, and the library only continues to grow. Like the 4K bundle, you'll need to purchase a Luna subscription separately for $6/month. $85 at Amazon

Fire TV Sticks should need little introduction at this point. They revolutionized streaming alongside the Roku and Apple TV. The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon's most powerful streaming media stick, and supports all of the most popular apps like HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and of course Amazon Prime, among others. Thanks to Cloud Direct technology, the Luna controller connects without a device-specific setup, meaning you can easily take it from your Fire TV Stick to your laptop or phone.

Luna is still in its infancy, but with the proper support it could be a force to be reckoned with. At the very least, it seems like it could outdo Stadia's performance.