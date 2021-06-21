Audiophiles out there will want to take note of these Prime Day discounts. From the best wireless earbud deals to the best gaming headset deals, there are plenty of discounts on quality accessories for your ears. Despite the discounts, though, some can still cost well over $100. If you're looking for a budget option, you'll probably want to go with a wired headset. That's where the Corsair Void Elite comes in.

Sporting 7.1 surround sound on PC, the Corsair Void Elite is 25% off for Prime Day, ringing in at just $60. While you can find cheaper headsets out there, they probably won't be as good. Brands like Razer, Astro, HyperX, and Corsair pride themselves in great gaming accessories, especially their headsets. If you haven't found one that's interested you so far, this may be the one.