Audiophiles out there will want to take note of these Prime Day discounts. From the best wireless earbud deals to the best gaming headset deals, there are plenty of discounts on quality accessories for your ears. Despite the discounts, though, some can still cost well over $100. If you're looking for a budget option, you'll probably want to go with a wired headset. That's where the Corsair Void Elite comes in.
Sporting 7.1 surround sound on PC, the Corsair Void Elite is 25% off for Prime Day, ringing in at just $60. While you can find cheaper headsets out there, they probably won't be as good. Brands like Razer, Astro, HyperX, and Corsair pride themselves in great gaming accessories, especially their headsets. If you haven't found one that's interested you so far, this may be the one.
Corsair Void Elite headset | $20 off at Amazon
The Corsair Void Elite wired gamng headset is another perfect budget option for Prime Day that still delivers more premium features like 7.1 surround sound. It has microfiber memory foam earpads, a flip-to-mute mic, and a high frequency range of 20hz-30kHz so that you can hear lows, mids, and highs nicely.
Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile through its 3.5mm and USB connection, the Corsair Void Elite is a versatile headset across multiple devices. Its omnidirectional microphone is Discord Certified, meaning their Quality Assurance specialists determined that it's perfectly suited for the app. The earcups also feature volume and mute controls for easy use.
Plug it into your PC and use Corsair's iCUE software for even greater customization. Adjust the audio equalizer, sidetone controls, and pre-tuned audio profiles to get the perfect settings for you. Speaking from experience, customization apps can make a world of difference when using a headset like this.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
