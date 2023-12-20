Best Buy is apparently giving away FREE gift cards when you buy Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

I've always been a bit skeptical about smart glasses, which is why I've been waiting for the right Ray-Ban Meta deal to come along and convince me to try out a pair. Fortunately, that day might just be today, as Best Buy is currently giving out $50 gift cards to all customers who pick up a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, regardless of size or color variety. Depending on the model you choose, you may even get the glasses by Christmas.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Standard): $299, plus free $50 gift card at Best Buy Head to Best Buy for a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and you could score a free $50 gift card with your purchase. You'll get the same deal regardless of the size and color you choose, but pay attention to the estimated shipping date if you need the glasses by Christmas: only certain models will arrive in time. More of an Amazon user? That retailer is offering a nearly identical deal.

As we note in our 4/5-star review, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have been designed to break these types of devices into the mainstream, balancing a classic, discreet design with surprisingly-solid audio quality, a built-in 12MP ultra-wide camera, and up to 32GB of storage. The battery life is a bit lackluster (about 4 hours on a single charge), but if you've been thinking about trying out smart glasses for a while, the Ray-Ban Meta offer a pretty-much-ideal introduction — especially when you get a free $50 gift card out of the deal.

✅Recommended for: social media influencers or anyone who livestreams on the regular; anyone who's curious about smart glasses; folks who want to listen to music without earbuds or headphones.

❌Skip this deal if: you're sensitive to sun glare; you need lots of battery life with your devices; you avoid Meta products.