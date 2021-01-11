What you need to know
- Images have leaked of another S-Pen case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
- The images show how the pen will be held mostly exposed on the side of the case.
- The Galaxy S21 series smartphones will be launched on January 14th.
We're only a few days from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones, and we've learned nearly all there is to know about the phones. That doesn't stop leaks from pouring in, even as the company is already teasing the device and its capabilities. A new leak from WinFuture shows off another S-Pen case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and it's not much different from what we've seen before.
Images have cropped up before of a Galaxy S21 Ultra flip case, but these images present a case without a folding flap. From the images, the pen will similarly be held in place by an opening on the side, although this looks to leave the pen largely exposed. It's unclear how much the optional S-Pen will cost, but it's not likely to be cheap, so hopefully, Samsung has considered ways to combat the possibility of the pen falling out of the case, like some sort of magnet.
Still, it's better than the alternative of not having a case, as the Galaxy S21 Ultra will not be able to hold the pen in the body of the phone like the Galaxy Note 20 smartphones. With any luck, Samsung will have a number of different case designs and types, similar to some of the best thin cases for the Galaxy S20.
Samsung's Unpacked event for the Galaxy S21 series is set for Thursday, January 14th, so stay tuned as we'll be covering the announcement!
