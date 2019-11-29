Leaked CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ that surfaced online recently had revealed that Samsung's next flagship phones will have a total of five cameras on the back. While rumors have suggested that the Galaxy S11 series will have a 108MP primary camera, we still don't know much about the rest of the sensors.

Samsung has now filed a trademark application (via LetsGoDigital) for a "Bright Night Sensor" with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), which suggests it could be one of the sensors on the back of the Galaxy S11. Bright Night was actually the name of the Galaxy S10's dedicated Night Mode feature, although Samsung no longer calls it that.

The "Bright Night Sensor", on the other hand, will be an actual sensor that might be used for shooting in low-light. Sadly, however, the trademark filing does not reveal any information regarding the sensor, except that it is a "camera image sensor for smartphones."

Regardless of whether or not the Galaxy S11 series will have a "Bright Night Sight" sensor, they are expected to be huge upgrades over the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones in the camera department. Thanks to the 108MP sensor, the phones will be capable of recording videos at up to 8K resolution. The Galaxy S11 series is also expected to have a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

