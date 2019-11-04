What you need to know
- A listing on Brazil's Anatel certification website has revealed that the rumored Galaxy S10 Lite may come with a large 4,370mAh battery.
- The phone's alleged design has also surfaced online, courtesy of a patent application filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last month.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset.
Just last week, Samsung's rumored Galaxy S10 Lite had made an appearance on the Geekbench benchmark database, corroborating some previously rumored specs. Two new Galaxy S10 Lite leaks have now surfaced, shedding some more light on the phone's design and tech specs.
As per the listing for a variant of the rumored S10 Lite bearing model number SM-G770F on the Anatel website (via IndiaShopps), it will come with a massive 4,370mAh battery. That's significantly larger than the 3,100mAh battery inside the Galaxy S10e.
The bigger and more expensive Galaxy S10+ comes with a 4,100mAh battery, while the Galaxy Note 10+ has a 4,300mAh battery. Its larger battery, combined with lower Full HD+ resolution, could mean that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be even more impressive than the Galaxy Note 10+ in the battery life department.
In terms of design, a patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last month (via *AllAboutSamsung*) suggests the rumored Galaxy S10 Lite will have a somewhat similar design to the Galaxy S10+ on the front, with two selfie cameras. Just as expected, though, the top and bottom bezels on the device will not be as thin as the more premium Galaxy S10 models. We also see a vertical dual camera array at the back, along with an LED flash.
