Just last week, Samsung's rumored Galaxy S10 Lite had made an appearance on the Geekbench benchmark database, corroborating some previously rumored specs. Two new Galaxy S10 Lite leaks have now surfaced, shedding some more light on the phone's design and tech specs.

As per the listing for a variant of the rumored S10 Lite bearing model number SM-G770F on the Anatel website (via IndiaShopps), it will come with a massive 4,370mAh battery. That's significantly larger than the 3,100mAh battery inside the Galaxy S10e.

The bigger and more expensive Galaxy S10+ comes with a 4,100mAh battery, while the Galaxy Note 10+ has a 4,300mAh battery. Its larger battery, combined with lower Full HD+ resolution, could mean that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be even more impressive than the Galaxy Note 10+ in the battery life department.