The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to bring a lot of improvements over the Note 9, with some of the highlights being a new Infinity-O display, three rear cameras, and the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack. Now, it looks like Samsung will be giving the Note 10 a big charging boost right out of the box.

There have been previous rumors about the Note 10 having faster charging speeds compared to its predecessors, and according to Samsung tipster Ice Universe, all models of the Note 10 will come with a 25W fast charger included in the box.

All of Samsung's phones up until the Note 10 have continued to use the outdated Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 standard, so the upgrade to 25W charging is exciting to see — especially considering that the fast-charger is included at no extra charge. For comparison's sake, OnePlus's Warp Charge is a 30W system.

On top of that, Ice Universe also says that the Galaxy Note 10+ will go as far to support 45W charging. You'll need to buy a separate charger in order to take advantage of those ludicrous speeds, but a 25W charger is nothing to scoff at to get you started.

Samsung's holding its Unpacked event on August 7 to announce the Note 10, so we don't have much longer to wait before everything is officially official.

