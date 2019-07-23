What you need to know
- A reliable source says that the Galaxy Note 10 uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ CPU.
- This contradicts a report from last week saying it'd use the older 855.
- Other specs, such as a 4,300 mAh for the Note 10+, are also confirmed.
In just about two weeks, Samsung will take the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. The rumor mill is chugging along at full force leading up to the announcement, and according to a new report, the Note 10 series will get an unexpected boost to its CPU.
On July 23, reliable tipster Evan Blass shared the following tweet:
The most noteworthy part about this tweet is Blass's claim that the Note 10 uses the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The 855+ was just announced earlier this month and is essentially a suped up version of the regular 855 with a higher CPU clock speed and 15% better GPU performance. A report from July 17 indicated that the Note 10 would not use the 855+ and instead get the normal 855, so we aren't entirely sure what to think about that.
Blass goes on to confirm a few other specs we've been hearing about for a while, such as a 6.3-inch display for the Note 10 and a larger 6.8-inch one for the Note 10+. It's also said that the Note 10 will have a 3,600 mAh battery while the Note 10+ will get a 4,300 mAh unit.
Another interesting tidbit is Blass's mention of 45W charging for the Note 10. While we were expecting 45W charging for the Note 10+, another report said that the regular Note 10 would only have a max charging speed of 25W.
Samsung's August 7 Unpacked event is getting closer and closer with each day that passes, meaning we don't have much longer to go before everything is 100% official.
