In just about two weeks, Samsung will take the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ . The rumor mill is chugging along at full force leading up to the announcement, and according to a new report, the Note 10 series will get an unexpected boost to its CPU.

The most noteworthy part about this tweet is Blass's claim that the Note 10 uses the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The 855+ was just announced earlier this month and is essentially a suped up version of the regular 855 with a higher CPU clock speed and 15% better GPU performance. A report from July 17 indicated that the Note 10 would not use the 855+ and instead get the normal 855, so we aren't entirely sure what to think about that.

Blass goes on to confirm a few other specs we've been hearing about for a while, such as a 6.3-inch display for the Note 10 and a larger 6.8-inch one for the Note 10+. It's also said that the Note 10 will have a 3,600 mAh battery while the Note 10+ will get a 4,300 mAh unit.

Another interesting tidbit is Blass's mention of 45W charging for the Note 10. While we were expecting 45W charging for the Note 10+, another report said that the regular Note 10 would only have a max charging speed of 25W.

Samsung's August 7 Unpacked event is getting closer and closer with each day that passes, meaning we don't have much longer to go before everything is 100% official.

