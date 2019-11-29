Last month, Samsung surprised everyone by rolling out the November security update to its flagship devices even before Google. The company has now done it again by releasing the December security update devices before everyone else.

As reported by SamMobile, the new software update with the December security patch is now rolling out in 25 countries across Europe for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. The update is arriving as software version N970FXXS1ASKB for the Galaxy Note 10 and N975FXXS1ASKB for the Note 10+.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 9 is currently receiving the update only in Germany. In the coming days, however, we expect the December security update to become available in more regions. You can check for the update manually by opening the Settings app on your phone and tapping on Software update.

Samsung also rolled out the third Android 10 beta for the Galaxy Note 10 series in India and Germany today. The update comes with several bug fixes and, unsurprisingly, includes the December security patch as well.

As confirmed by the update roadmap that the company has published in the Samsung Members app in different countries, the stable Android 10 update for the Note 10 series will begin rolling out in January. In many markets, the Galaxy Note 9 will also receive its stable Android 10 update in the same month. The Galaxy S10 Android 10 update has already started rolling out, although it is currently available only for users who had enrolled in the One UI 2.0 beta program.