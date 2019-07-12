Before you know it, Samsung's Unpacked event will be here — ushering in the company's latest mobile tech for the second half of 2019. We've seen plenty of leaks leading up to the presentation, and on July 12, reliable tipster Evan Blass shared official leaked images for the Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

While the images don't necessarily reveal any new information about the devices, they do confirm the design and names of the products.

There was some conflicting info regarding the Note 10+'s name (previously thought to be called the Note 10 Pro), and earlier this week, one outlet claimed that Samsung wouldn't be launching a Galaxy Watch Active 2 and would instead release a Galaxy Watch 2. However, this leak pretty much debunks that entirely.

As for what we can expect with the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the design looks nearly identical to last year's Galaxy Watch. Last week, one report indicated that the Active 2 will have ECG monitoring and fall detection — two of the biggest features found on the Apple Watch Series 4.

Moving over to the Note 10+, details on it are much more concrete. We're anticipating a 6.75-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and three rear cameras along with a time-of-flight sensor.

Blass also notes in his tweet that Samsung will be launching three versions of the Note 10 this year, meaning we'll likely see the Note 10, Note 10+, and a Note 10 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: News, Rumors, Release Date, Specs, and More!

