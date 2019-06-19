The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold has been quite the roller coaster ride; from the announcement, to positive first impressions, to hardware issues, and finally to a recall that caused an official delay of the launch.

The good news is, this might all be over soon and Samsung could be shipping the new and improved Galaxy Fold.

According to the Vice President of Samsung Displays, Kim Seong-cheol, "Most of the display problems have been ironed out, and the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market."

While this is encouraging, it's also not the first time we've heard the Galaxy Fold would be shipping soon. Samsung CEO DJ Koh said back in May that the launch date would soon be announced...and we're still waiting. There's also the fact that Kim said "most of the display problems have been ironed out", which doesn't sound too reassuring to us.