What you need to know
The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold has been quite the roller coaster ride; from the announcement, to positive first impressions, to hardware issues, and finally to a recall that caused an official delay of the launch.
The good news is, this might all be over soon and Samsung could be shipping the new and improved Galaxy Fold.
According to the Vice President of Samsung Displays, Kim Seong-cheol, "Most of the display problems have been ironed out, and the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market."
While this is encouraging, it's also not the first time we've heard the Galaxy Fold would be shipping soon. Samsung CEO DJ Koh said back in May that the launch date would soon be announced...and we're still waiting. There's also the fact that Kim said "most of the display problems have been ironed out", which doesn't sound too reassuring to us.
Previously, we reported that Samsung was making improvements to the Fold, including tucking the screen protector under the frame and narrowing the gap between the display and the body of the device. These could be the fixes that Kim is speaking of when referring to "most" of the issues being "ironed out."
Hopefully, the Galaxy Fold launches soon because confidence in the device is starting to fall to rock bottom levels. Recently, Best Buy canceled all pre-orders of the device, followed by AT&T doing the same.
Samsung is expected to launch the Note 10 on August 7 in New York City, and it's possible it could take this opportunity to relaunch the Galaxy Fold. With the Barclays Center already booked, might as well make full use of it and give us what we've been waiting for since last April.
