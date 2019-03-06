For the last five years, Samsung had a very simple strategy for the budget segment — roll out iterative updates in the Galaxy J series, and rely on its vast distribution network to rack in sales. So even though its devices were underwhelming, it managed to sell millions of units. But with the entry of Xiaomi and other Chinese players, the situation changed and Samsung suddenly was faced with losing market share in one of its key regions.

Xiaomi has been India's leading handset maker for six straight quarters, and it achieved that growth by solely focusing on the budget category. The Chinese brand sold over 41 million devices in India in 2018, allowing it to cement its position at the top of the leaderboard. Of those, 12 million were Redmi Note phones, and Xiaomi also saw a 58.6% year-on-year growth.

Samsung is overhauling its budget strategy with the 2019 Galaxy A series — a move that was long overdue.

In stark contrast, Samsung just managed a 4% YoY growth, with overall sales at 31.9 million. That could possibly change in 2019 if recent launches are any indication. Samsung started off the year on a high with the introduction of the Galaxy M20, the first in a new series aimed at millennials.

The Galaxy M20 introduced a fresh design aesthetic and robust specs — including an all-new Exynos 7904 chipset — but what made the phone stand out was the aggressive price. Samsung isn't necessarily known as a value player, but the M20 changed that.

And now, with the Galaxy A50 and A30, Samsung is going on the offensive as it tries to regain its position in the country. There are three models in the 2019 Galaxy A series — the Galaxy A10, A30, and the A50. The A10 targets the entry-level segment and the A30 offers similar hardware to the M20. But the A50 is the most interesting of the lot.