The Galaxy S21 may feature Samsung's best ultra-wide camera yet

The inclusion of an autofocus module suggests the phone will support macro shots.
Muhammad Jarir Kanji

Galaxy S21 Leaked RenderSource: LetsGoDigital

Yet another day, yet another Samsung Galaxy S21 leak. With Samsung's new flagships expected to launch in about a month, as Android Central's own sources can confirm, the leaks are getting bigger and more frequent. Having already seen the phones' design and specs, this time it's the phone's ultrawide camera that's getting its pre-scripted time in the limelight.

According to the prolific Samsung leaker @UniverseIce, Samsung is reportedly upgrading the ultrawide camera on the Galaxy S21 series to Sony's IMX 563 sensor, which should enable a 123° field of view, just slightly better than the S20 series' 120°.

In addition to this, he also claims that the phones will include support for dual PD autofocus, suggesting that the phones should also have the ability to take macro shots via the ultrawide camera, a trick that's often used by phone makers to supplant the inclusion of an additional macro sensor on the phone.

The Galaxy S21 series will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest, the Snapdragon 875. Previous rumors about the pricing suggest that the vanilla Galaxy S21 may have a starting price of just $849, though we'll likely know more about those details at the phone's official launch event, expected to take place on January 14.

