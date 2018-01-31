What PlayStation 4 games are coming out in February?

There are some pretty amazing titles for the PlayStation 4, and we're here to keep you updated on all the new ones! Be sure to check in with us once a month to see what new titles you should be expecting or excited for!

Notable release this month

Here's what we've found so far!

Shadow of the Colosuss

We all remember playing the original release of this game on our PlayStation 2's back in the winter of 2005. Now you get to relive those memories of hot chocolate and breathtaking views as you immerse yourself back into the magical world Shadow of the Colosuss has to offer. The game will be dropping very soon on February 6th, so get your pre-orders in and prepare for battle. Bluepoint Games and JAPAN Studio have remade this experience by every pixel not only to bring you better visuals, but better performance on the PlayStation 4.

Rad Rodgers

Interceptor Entertainment, 3D Realms, THQ Nordic are bringing us a new platform game. The trailers are taking me back to Rayman, which makes sense considering their inspirations were titles such as Commander Keen and Conker. Rad Rodgers will be released on February 21st to the PlayStation 4, so get ready for a vibrant adventure with your new sass-mouthed robot friend.

