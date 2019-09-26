Oculus 6 Connect's first day is in the books, and Oculus didn't hold back when it came to announcing new games for its PC-powered VR headset. Below is every game announced at Oculus Connect 6 for the Oculus Rift.

Latest VR from Oculus Oculus Rift S Great price, great VR experience The Oculus Rift S has been refined to deliver built-in room-scale tracking, new Touch controllers, and internal spatial audio. $399 at Amazon

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

This new Medal of Honor game is the result of a partnership between Oculus Studios and Respawn Entertainment. The game focuses on realism and making it feel like you're living in World War II. It has both multiplayer modes and a full narrative campaign set in World War II. Respawn Entertainment is the team behind Titanfall, Apex Legends, and the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond isn't the first game on the Oculus Rift that's a first-person shooter, but it is a major title from a studio that's made some excellent first-person shooters already. The game launches in 2020 on the Oculus Rift platform. Vader Immortal: Episode II

The first episode of Vader Immortal brought lightsaber combat and the Star Wars universe to the Oculus ecosystem. Vader Immortal: Episode II takes that one step further by having you be trained 1-on-1 by Darth Vader himself. In addition to being able to swing a lightsaber to battle enemies, this game teaches you in the ways of the force. You can throw people and objects like Vader does in the movies and comics. In addition to being announced at Oculus Connect 6, the game was also made immediately available. Players can download it for the Oculus Rift platform as well as the Oculus Quest.

Vader Immortal: Episode II This sequel to the popular Vader Immortal: Episode I lets you slash through enemies with your lightsaber and be tutored in the force by Darth Vader. $10 at Oculus

Stormland

This open-world action-adventure game comes to the Oculus Rift platform on November 14, 2019. In the game, you can use stealth, a cloaking arm, and your wits to destroy enemies with a variety of weapons. You can dual-wield machine guns and shoot electricity at your enemies to take on several enemies at once. The trailer for Stormland shows off incredible graphics and gameplay that you can customize thanks to the vast array of weapons at your disposal within the game. You can pre-order Stormland now to unlock exclusive items.

Stormland This open-world game has a vast range of weapons to destroy your enemies. $40 at Oculus

Asgard's Wrath

In this game, you're a god, but you have to fight as mortals to earn yourself a reputation as a legend. Inspired by Norse mythology, this RPG has you control a spellcaster, warrior, rogue, and more to combat your enemies. Your quest takes you on a journey to complete Loki's tests of worthiness and includes over 40 hours of gameplay. The game launches on October 10, 2019. If you pre-order the game, you'll receive an exclusive sword and shield inspired by Valkyrie warriors.

Asgard's Wrath This fantasy RPG has you battle enemies with swords, magic, and more in a story that takes over 40 hours to complete. $40 at Oculus